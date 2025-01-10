Mayong Controversy: Assam Police to Probe Abhishek Kar Over Offensive Comments in Podcast

The Assam government has directed the state police to take "appropriate action" against financial influencer Abhishek Kar after he was accused of "spreading misinformation" about Assam in a podcast on YouTube.
Assam Police Chief G.P. Singh confirmed to the media on Friday that the state's Crime Investigation Department (CID) has been instructed to take "lawful action" against Kar following the controversy surrounding his comments.
The issue came to light when a clip from a recent YouTube podcast, where Kar was a guest, was flagged by the Office of the Chief Minister. The clip, shared widely on various Assam-based social media platforms, features Kar making controversial remarks about the state's history and traditions.
In the clip, Kar can be heard speaking about Mayong village in Assam's Morigaon district, an area long associated with mysticism and folk medicine. He claimed that the women in Mayong have the ability to transform individuals into animals and then back into humans, alleging "tantric practices."
The official handle of the Chief Minister of Assam's Office posted on social media, saying, "A video from a YouTube channel, named Riya Upreti, is in circulation where an individual named Abhishek Kar is seen making unacceptable comments on Assam’s history and traditions. Appropriate action may be initiated against the said individual for spreading misinformation." The post was accompanied by a call for the Assam Police to take action.
Kar, who has 1.86 million subscribers on his YouTube channel and 2.9 million followers on Instagram, is known for sharing content related to stock market advice, trading, finance, and business. However, his remarks in the podcast have drawn sharp criticism, prompting the state government to step in and take action against him.
The incident has sparked a debate on social media, with many urging authorities to protect the state’s cultural integrity while others question the freedom of expression. The ongoing investigation will determine what legal steps, if any, will be taken against Kar.
Also Read: Dairy Revolution & Tea Tourism: Assam Cabinet’s Major Approvals to Transform State's Economy
Mayong Controversy: Assam Police to Probe Abhishek Kar Over Offensive Comments in Podcast
The issue came to light when a clip from a recent YouTube podcast, where Kar was a guest, was flagged by the Office of the Chief Minister.
Follow Us
The Assam government has directed the state police to take "appropriate action" against financial influencer Abhishek Kar after he was accused of "spreading misinformation" about Assam in a podcast on YouTube.
Assam Police Chief G.P. Singh confirmed to the media on Friday that the state's Crime Investigation Department (CID) has been instructed to take "lawful action" against Kar following the controversy surrounding his comments.
The issue came to light when a clip from a recent YouTube podcast, where Kar was a guest, was flagged by the Office of the Chief Minister. The clip, shared widely on various Assam-based social media platforms, features Kar making controversial remarks about the state's history and traditions.
In the clip, Kar can be heard speaking about Mayong village in Assam's Morigaon district, an area long associated with mysticism and folk medicine. He claimed that the women in Mayong have the ability to transform individuals into animals and then back into humans, alleging "tantric practices."
The official handle of the Chief Minister of Assam's Office posted on social media, saying, "A video from a YouTube channel, named Riya Upreti, is in circulation where an individual named Abhishek Kar is seen making unacceptable comments on Assam’s history and traditions. Appropriate action may be initiated against the said individual for spreading misinformation." The post was accompanied by a call for the Assam Police to take action.
Kar, who has 1.86 million subscribers on his YouTube channel and 2.9 million followers on Instagram, is known for sharing content related to stock market advice, trading, finance, and business. However, his remarks in the podcast have drawn sharp criticism, prompting the state government to step in and take action against him.
The incident has sparked a debate on social media, with many urging authorities to protect the state’s cultural integrity while others question the freedom of expression. The ongoing investigation will determine what legal steps, if any, will be taken against Kar.
Also Read: Dairy Revolution & Tea Tourism: Assam Cabinet’s Major Approvals to Transform State's Economy