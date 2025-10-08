Omnibus FIR to Name Gaurav Gogoi as Accused, Says Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday announced that the state government will register an omnibus FIR against people it alleges were inciting violence in the wake of singer Zubeen Garg’s death — and that Gaurav Gogoi will be named as one of the main accused in the case.

Speaking to reporters and later posting a video on X, Dr. Sarma said the omnibus case will “cover everyone who tried to incite violence” and that Gogoi will be questioned as part of the probe. He also released the video statement of Gaurav Gogoi in his handle to bolster his case.

Certain elements including the President of @INCAssam attempted to instigate violence and unrest following the demise of #BelovedZubeen.



Assam Government will take action against those trying to forment trouble in the midst of a tragedy. pic.twitter.com/tlzkxDKNEk — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) October 7, 2025

The Chief Minister accused certain political actors of exploiting public anger over Zubeen’s death to provoke unrest, including “provocative” remarks he said were aimed at targeting traders and creating disorder. He warned that legal action would follow and “no one will be spared.”

Gaurav Gogoi, State Congress President and Deputy leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha, been accusing the state government of politicizing the tragedy and of trying to divert the investigation.

The announcement comes amid ongoing probes into the circumstances of Zubeen Garg’s death, including an SIT investigation and fresh scrutiny of events surrounding the singer’s travel and appearances. The CM’s move to bundle alleged instigators under a single omnibus FIR signals a hardline approach by the state administration to contain protests and online mobilisation.

