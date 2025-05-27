FIR Filed Against Assam YouTuber Dimpu Baruah

An FIR has been lodged at Dispur Police Station by the Sadou Asom Gosai Somaj against popular YouTuber Dimpu Baruah and an associate named Mirdul.

Advertisment

The complaint alleges that the duo used slang language as background music in one of their promotional videos, specifically from a song titled Khagen.

According to the complainant, the content in question has hurt the sentiments of the Gosai community, prompting the organisation to take legal action. The police have acknowledged the receipt of the FIR and have initiated a preliminary inquiry into the matter.

Further updates on the case are awaited as the investigation progresses.

Also Read: Guwahati: Miscreant Uses Fake Dimpu Baruah Account to Deceive People for Cancer Patient