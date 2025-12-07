Fire Breaks Out at BVFCL’s Ammonia-III Unit in Namrup

In a frightening incident on Sunday evening at around 6:45 pm, a major fire broke out at the Ammonia-III unit of Brahmaputra Valley Fertilizer Corporation Limited (BVFCL) in Namrup, triggering panic across the industrial township.

According to preliminary information, the blaze erupted suddenly in the control system of one of the compressors in the Ammonia-III plant. Within moments, towering flames engulfed the immediate area, sending thick smoke billowing into the sky and alarming workers and nearby residents.

Responding swiftly, fire-fighting teams from BVFCL, APL, and Oil India Limited rushed to the spot. After nearly 30 minutes of intensive effort, the fire was successfully brought under control, averting what could have been a catastrophic industrial disaster.

While the exact extent of damage is yet to be officially assessed, initial reports confirm that several components of the compressor and its control system have suffered damage. Importantly, no casualties or injuries to officials or workers have been reported, a fact that has come as a major relief.

A Blow to a Record-Breaking Unit

The incident comes at a particularly sensitive time, as BVFCL’s third production unit has been delivering exceptional performance this year. At present, Namrup-III is producing nearly 950 metric tonnes of urea every day, contributing significantly to the company’s commercial revival.

In an extraordinary achievement, the unit recorded a remarkable production of 1,02,003 metric tonnes of urea between April and July 2025, creating a new benchmark in BVFCL’s history. With a daily output of around 916–950 metric tonnes, the plant had started regaining its long-lost reputation in India’s fertiliser sector.

Established in the 1970s, this third production unit has been operating efficiently with ageing infrastructure, thanks largely to the relentless dedication and technical expertise of its officers and skilled workforce. While two earlier units of BVFCL have already been shut down, the third unit has stood tall as a symbol of resilience and industrial pride.