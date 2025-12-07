Goa Nightclub Fire Claims 25 Lives, Including 4 Tourists and 14 Staff Members

A massive fire at the nightclub Birch by Romeo Lane in Arpora, North Goa, has claimed 25 lives, with most victims being staff members, police said. The blaze, believed to have been triggered by exploding LPG cylinders, broke out in the early hours of Sunday and spread rapidly through the highly combustible structure.

According to officials, three people died from burn injuries, while the rest succumbed to smoke inhalation. Among the deceased, four were confirmed tourists, 14 were staff members, and the identities of seven are still being verified. Six others sustained injuries and are receiving treatment.

“Today is a very painful day for all of us in Goa... I am deeply grieved and offer my heartfelt condolences to all the bereaved families in this hour of unimaginable loss,” Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said during a site visit. He assured that an inquiry has been ordered to examine the exact cause of the fire, adherence to fire safety norms, and building regulations. “Those found responsible will face the most stringent action under the law,” the Chief Minister added.

Preliminary reports indicate that the fire started on the ground floor, trapping those working in the basement, including three women, leaving them little chance to escape. Police and the fire department are actively investigating the incident.

The nightclub had been operating without several mandatory permissions. Constructed on what was formerly a saltpan, it had received a demolition notice from the local panchayat and the Goa Coastal Zone Management Authority. The notice was later stayed by the Directorate of Panchayats, allowing the club to continue operations.

PM Narendra Modi expressed condolences on X (formerly Twitter), while local MLA Michael Lobo called for a thorough safety audit of all clubs and restaurants, especially air-conditioned establishments.

Police confirmed that the identification of the deceased is ongoing and that legal action is being taken against the establishment.

