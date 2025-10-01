Fire Broke out at Lumding: Property Damaged, No Injuries

A devastating fire broke out late at night in Lumding, coinciding with the Navami Puja celebrations.

The incident occurred in Ward No. 1, Changluz Balunala Road under South Lumding Panchayat.

According to the report, the fire originated at the residence of Bapon Das, causing property damage worth several lakhs of rupees.

Fortunately, no one was present at the house at the time of the incident, and no casualties have been reported.

The exact cause of the the fire is yet to be ascertained.

Fire and emergency services, along with Lumding Police, rushed to the scene and managed to bring the flames under control after strenuous efforts.

Authorities are investigating the source of the fire while assessing the extent of the losses.

