Fire Destroys House in Assam-Nagaland Border Village; Arson Suspected

A shocking fire incident has been reported at Thuribari village on the Assam-Nagaland border near Uriamghat. The fire broke out at around 8:30 PM on Monday.

As per sources, the residential house located in the village has been almost completely reduced to ashes after miscreants allegedly set fire.

However, the cause of the fire has not been ascertained yet. Meanwhile, the Uriamghat police have rushed to the incident site.

No casualties have been reported so far.

