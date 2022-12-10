Assam: One More Arrested in Lumding Open Fire Incident

One more has been arrested on Saturday in connection to the Lumding open fire incident which injured one former Railway employee.

According to sources, the Assam Railway Police arrested the suspect, identified as Mohan Kumar, from Southbound Bikaner Express at New Bongaigaon Railway Station.

The suspect is being questioned.

Earlier today, two miscreants who shot the former railway employee, identified as Tarun Chakraborty, were arrested.

Interacting with media, ADGP (Law and order) said that it was a land dispute issue and the detailed report is yet to be done.