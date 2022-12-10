Assam: One More Arrested in Lumding Open Fire Incident

One more has been arrested on Saturday in connection to the Lumding open fire incident which injured one former Railway employee.
According to sources, the Assam Railway Police arrested the suspect, identified as Mohan Kumar, from Southbound Bikaner Express at New Bongaigaon Railway Station.
The suspect is being questioned.
Earlier today, two miscreants who shot the former railway employee, identified as Tarun Chakraborty, were arrested.
Interacting with media, ADGP (Law and order) said that it was a land dispute issue and the detailed report is yet to be done.
Yesterday, two bike-borne miscreants shot two rounds of bullets on the former railway employee, identified as Tarun Chakraborty, on his neck and neck in Hojai district.
Tarun was immediately rushed to Lumding Railway Hospital after sustaining serious bullet injuries, however, was referred to Guwahati as his condition was critical.
It may be mentioned that last month, manager of Purabi Dairy Ranjit Bora was shot by miscreants in Guwahati and succumbed to bullet injuries. Investigation into the case is still going on.
So far, two persons have been arrested in connection to the murder case.