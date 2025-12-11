Swagata Square Blaze Brought Under Control, SBI Inspects Premises Amid Damage Assessment

The fire that broke out at Swagata Square has been successfully extinguished, authorities confirmed on Thursday. Although the fire is now under control, personnel will remain on site overnight, with five fire brigade vehicles stationed to prevent any resurgence.

As per reports, the access to the building has been strictly restricted for the next three to four days while officials assess the extent of the damage and investigate how the fire started.

SBI’s Fire Safety Officer, who arrived from Mumbai, is inspecting the premises, along with officials from the bank. According to preliminary reports, important documents are reportedly safe.

However, the status of certain lockers cannot yet be confirmed, as the individuals authorized to open them are not currently on site.

Initial reports indicate that while the fire was largely extinguished yesterday, some embers continued to smoulder on the lower floors. The fifth floor, which housed the home loans and microfinance department, suffered extensive damage. The floor contained a warehouse of clothes and mannequins, which contributed to the intensity of the blaze.

Fire trucks were deployed not only from Guwahati but also from Nagaon, Morigaon, Raha, Rangia, and Mirza to assist in controlling the fire. Authorities continue to monitor the site, and further inspections will determine the full extent of the damage and the safety of remaining assets in the building.