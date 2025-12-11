Swagata Square Burns For Over 33 Hours: How Many More Unsafe Buildings Hide in Guwahati?

The massive fire at Swagata Square in Guwahati’s ABC locality has exposed worrying gaps in fire safety in commercial buildings across Guwahati. The blaze, which began late Tuesday night and has continued for more than 33 hours, has rung the bell loud, about whether other major buildings in the city are prepared for such emergencies.

More than 25 fire tenders have been battling the flames without pause. Water tenders from the Indian Air Force, Indian Army and Guwahati Refinery were also pressed into service, while the NDRF joined the efforts with a high-tech smoke reduction machine.

Fire tenders from Morigaon, Kamrup and Nalbari districts arrived to assist, and more were on their way from Darrang as the crisis deepened. Despite such efforts, the multi-storey commercial complex, which houses multiple branches of the State Bank of India (SBI) and the popular Sohum Emporia, continued to burn through Wednesday and into Thursday morning, with thick smoke billowing from the upper floors.

Thankfully, no loss of life or injury was reported in the unprecedented fire.

How the Fire Spread

According to officials, the blaze originated on the second floor, at the godown of the shopping mall where a large quantity of inflammable materials and clothes were stored. Once the fire began, the flames quickly fed on these items, generating thick smoke that spread through the building. Goods worth crores are believed to have been destroyed in the inferno.

The money stored inside the bank safes, however, is believed to be intact, as the safes are fire-resistant.

A Fire & Emergency Services official said their teams responded within 15 minutes after the call was received shortly after midnight and managed to stop the fire from spreading further. So far, only one firefighter has suffered minor injuries and is being treated at Gauhati Medial College Hospital (GMCH).

What Made the Situation Worse

The Swagata Square fire has exposed safety lapses in the building’s construction and preparedness. Firstly, fire engines could not reach the backside of Swagata Square at all. The area had no proper approach road, meaning firefighters could battle the flames only from the front. This forced them to target the fire from a single direction, slowing down the extinguishing process.

Also, officials as well as informed citizens have questioned how such a large commercial structure received approval without proper adherence to fire safety standards. According to them, required norms were not enforced during construction.

Moreover, Swagata Square is located in a tightly packed part of the city, adjacent to a traffic signal and the Bhangagarh flyover, which made it difficult to position the dozens of fire tenders during peak hours.

Meanwhile, the Assam State Disaster Management Authority stated that heavy smoke and near-zero visibility inside the building made it impossible to control the fire in its early stage. By the time firefighters could enter safely, the flames had already strengthened.

The surrounding area has been secured and evacuation protocols were carried out to ensure public safety, officials added.

NBC Norms Often Ignored

Under the National Building Code (NBC) 2016, commercial buildings must have:

• Automatic smoke detection and alarm systems

• Extinguishers, sprinklers, hydrants, and adequate water storage

• Clearly marked primary and secondary fire exits

• Fire-rated doors and smoke barriers

• Proper access roads for fire tenders

• Regular fire drills, occupant training, and annual audits

However, post-incident reviews across the country frequently reveal that many buildings either do not follow these norms or only comply on paper to obtain a Fire NOC.

A Reminder Before Disaster

Undoubtedly, the Swagata Square fire should be a reminder for the Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC), Assam Fire & Emergency Services, and GMDA to carry out safety audits at some capacity, particularly in high-footfall markets, shopping complexes, banks, and high-rises.

There could be many such commercial hubs in the city, such as Ganeshguri, Christian Basti, Fancy Bazar, and Maligaon, that see hundreds of daily visitors but often operate with compromised safety measures. In many of these buildings, overhead cables hang dangerously, basements are converted into storage units or makeshift shops, and exits are either locked or blocked with goods.

Old residential buildings in various parts of the city also remain vulnerable as many of them were not designed for today’s load of electrical appliances, which results in overburdened circuits.

Guwahati is growing fast, more so vertically, and all this must come with equally proper planning with safety norms put in place. Building codes must be implemented on the ground level, not just on paper.

