Fire Incinerates 16 Cows in Assam's Karimganj, Arson Suspected

In a mysterious fire incident in Kathaltoli area of Assam's Karimganj district on Thursday night, 16 cows were burned to ashes.
As per reports, the fire broke out in the cattle shed of a man named Ramadhar Koiri, a resident of Indurail Basti. The horrific fire occurred in the middle of the night, completely engulfing the shed along with the cattle.
Upon sensing the fire, Ramadhar Kairi's two sons rushed to the scene and managed to save two cows in a semi-conscious state. One of the sons sustained significant injuries during the rescue attempt.
According to the victim's family, the fire was likely an act of revenge by some malicious individuals, as a similar incident occurred in 2015, resulting in the loss of 20 cattle.
In the incident, Ramadhar Kairi's property worth approximately Rs 10 lakhs was completely destroyed by the fire, sources said.