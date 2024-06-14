Assam

Fire Incinerates 16 Cows in Assam's Karimganj, Arson Suspected

As per reports, the fire broke out in the cattle shed of a man named Ramadhar Koiri, a resident of Indurail Basti.
Fire Incinerates 16 Cows in Assam's Karimganj, Arson Suspected
Fire Incinerates 16 Cows in Assam's Karimganj, Arson Suspected
Pratidin Time

In a mysterious fire incident in Kathaltoli area of Assam's Karimganj district on Thursday night, 16 cows were burned to ashes.

As per reports, the fire broke out in the cattle shed of a man named Ramadhar Koiri, a resident of Indurail Basti. The horrific fire occurred in the middle of the night, completely engulfing the shed along with the cattle.

Upon sensing the fire, Ramadhar Kairi's two sons rushed to the scene and managed to save two cows in a semi-conscious state. One of the sons sustained significant injuries during the rescue attempt.

According to the victim's family, the fire was likely an act of revenge by some malicious individuals, as a similar incident occurred in 2015, resulting in the loss of 20 cattle.

In the incident, Ramadhar Kairi's property worth approximately Rs 10 lakhs was completely destroyed by the fire, sources said.

Fire Incinerates 16 Cows in Assam's Karimganj, Arson Suspected
Two Cops Brutally Assaulted by Alleged Cattle Mafia Family in Assam's Cachar
arson
Karimganj Police

Related Stories

No stories found.

No stories found.
X
latest-assam-news-breaking-news-assam>>latest-assam-news-breaking-news-assam/fire-incinerates-16-cows-in-assams-karimganj-arson-suspected
logo
Pratidin Time
www.pratidintime.com