Fire Guts Rubber Warehouse in Assam’s Karimganj

A massive fire gutted down a rubber warehouse in Assam’s Karimganj district on Sunday night.

According to sources, the fire incident occurred at Ratabari Bazar in the district where the warehouse owned by Hassan Ahmed was gutted down the massive fire.

Two fire brigades successfully dozed off the fire.

The incident took place at 5.30 pm, however, the fire brigades reached the spot after an hour.

The locals alleged that it took one hour for the fire brigades to reach the spot and half hour to extinguish the fire.

One of the locals said that the fire station is far away from the area where the incident happened and they even urged MLA of the area earlier to install a fire station nearby to avoid such incidents that was faced by the locals today.

The fire destroyed rubber worth lakhs.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.