PM Modi Flags off Sixth Vande Bharat Express Connecting Nagpur, Bilaspur

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday flagged off the sixth Vande Bharat Express connecting Nagpur and Bilaspur.

PM Modi flagged off the express from platform number 1 at Nagpur Railway Station.

In addition to that, the Prime Minister also laid foundation stone various projects worth more than Rs 75,000 crores in Maharashtra, including national rail projects worth more than Rs 1500 crores.

A press release from the Ministry of Railways read, “Indian Railways are already running 5 Vande Bharat Express Trains. This will be the 6th Vande Bharat Express and it will cover the distance of 412 km between Nagpur and Bilaspur in 5 hours 20 minutes at an average speed of 77.25 kmph. It will halt at Raipur in between Nagpur and Bilaspur and run 6 days a week, except Saturday. Nagpur, the winter capital of the state of Maharashtra will be connected to Raipur, the capital of Chhatisgarh and Bilaspur, an important city of Chhatisgarh by this Vande Bharat Express.”