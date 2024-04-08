Firing Between Rival Factions in Karimganj Leaves Many Wounded

A firing incident that unfolded in Karimganj district of Assam on Monday created a turmoil in the region.
According to reports, the firing incident occurred at the Balia-Achhanala village under the jurisdiction of Nilam Bazaar Police Station in Karimganj.
The volatile situation resulted in severe injuries to multiple individuals, including women and children. All the wounded people have been rushed to Silchar Medical College Hospital (SMCH) for immediate medical attention.
Preliminary reports said that residents of Achhanala village, including Abul Kalam, Hasan Ahmed, and Khayrul Islam, had been embroiled in a longstanding dispute. Today, allegations have been raised against Hasan Ahmed, accusing him of firing shots targeting four persons of the opposing faction.
This simultaneously resulted in brutal injuries to Abul Kalam, Hasan Ahmed, Mushtaq Ahmed, and Safiya Begum.
Following the incident, locals aided the injured and rushed them to the Nilam Bazaar Primary Health Center. However, due to the critical condition of those wounded, they were further referred to the SMCH.
Upon receiving news of the incident, Deep Jyoti Malakar, the Officer-in-Charge of Nilam Bazaar Police Station, along with a team of officers, arrived at the incident spot to initiate an investigation.
According to sources, the police have seized several air guns from the village to prevent further escalation of violence.