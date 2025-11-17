First Birthday Without Zubeen: Zubeen Kshetra Gears Up For Tribute

On the eve of music icon Zubeen Garg’s birthday, preparations at Sonapur’s Zubeen Kshetra have intensified, with organisers gearing up for a day packed with emotional tributes and events.

This will be the first birthday observed in his absence, making the occasion especially poignant for fans across Assam.

As part of the initiatives, at 10 am, Nahor saplings will be planted across various parts of Dimoria. At Zubeen Kshetra, a blood donation camp will be organised.

An emotional tribute is expected as organisers will light 5,000 diyas, illuminating the entire prayer area in the evening.

Further, 500 sky lanterns will be released, creating a spectacular visual homage to his memory.

The celebration will feature a special Bhaona performance by invited artists, along with programmes by local performers.

The fans of Zubeen and the Dimoria Zubeen Khetra Committee have jointly taken these steps to ensure that the celebration reflects both devotion and community spirit.

