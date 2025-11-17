Zubeen Khetra Decorated as Assam Readies for Zubeen's Birthday

With just a few hours left for the birthday of Assam’s heartthrob Zubeen Garg, the state is preparing to observe his birthday amid an overwhelming sense of grief and longing.

In Sonapur, the Zubeen Khetra has been beautifully decorated ahead of the occasion.

The site has been adorned with gamosas and floral garlands, transforming it into a vibrant yet emotionally charged space. A series of cultural programs and commemorative events has been lined up for the day.

Since early morning, fans and admirers have been arriving at Zubeen Khetra to offer their tributes.

On the eve of the first birth anniversary without him, voices demanding justice have grown louder, with many visitors expressing emotional appeals and renewing calls for accountability.

Not just in Sonapur—preparations for Zubeen Garg’s birthday are underway across Assam, with communities, fan clubs, cultural bodies, and local groups organising tribute events and public memorials in different districts.

Also Read: AASU Begins Three-Day Tribute as Assam Marks First Zubeen's Birthday in His Absence