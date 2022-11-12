Assam: First Dengue Case Reported in Cachar

As dengue outbreak continues to hit Assam, a fresh and the very first case has been reported from Cachar district.

A person belonging to Chibita Bichia in Cachar has been infected by the disease after he returned back from Bangalore.

The patient is currently undergoing treatment at the Silchar Medical College and Hospital.

Meanwhile, the first dengue case in the district has raised alarm bells for the administration. Preventive measures have been taken by the district administration to stop the spread of the disease.

A meeting was called at the District Commissioner’s office to discuss on the various measures to be taken against the disease.

The district administration has also advised people to stay alert and follow basic precautionary measures.