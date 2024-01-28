First in Northeast, 100-Bedded Yoga & Naturopathy Hospital to Come Up in Dibrugarh

Union Minister of Ayush and Ports, Shipping & Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal along with Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma laid the foundation stone of Northeast India's first Central Research Institute of Yoga & Naturopathy (CRIYN) with a 100 bedded hospital in Dibrugarh district on Sunday.
The institution will be developed over a land parcel of nearly 15 acres at an approximate investment of Rs 100 crores, with an aim at bringing a scientifically valid and useful synergy between traditional knowledge of Yoga and Naturopathy and modern tools of technology.
It will establish benchmark standards in education, preventive healthcare and research in the field of Yoga and Naturopathy. This state-of-the-art institute will focus on fundamental aspects, and scientific validation of traditional systems of medicine and practices through evidence-based research, apart from functioning as an international collaboration centre for global promotion and research in Yoga and Naturopathy.
Addressing the gathering, Sarbananda Sonowal said, “Under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji, the Ayush movement has got a tremendous boost as it has become a pioneering force of global wellness movement. Today, we lay the foundation stone for the first of its kind Central Research Institute of Yoga & Naturopathy with a 100-bed hospital in Dibrugarh. This is yet another testament of Modiji to empower Assam and the whole of Northeast to harness its rich flora & fauna and drive expansion in Ayush sector, with peripheral growth in hospitality, patient care as well as medical tourism sectors as well.”
Speaking at the occasion, Himanta Biswa Sarma said, “The union government has been lending tremendous support by adding one after another central institution, reinforcing strength to the vision of an Atmanirbhar Bharat. Naturopathy and Yoga are the two most important verticals of Ayush which not only cures your ailments but rejuvenates your mind and body to take on every challenge and live a healthy life. With the beginning of this hospital and research centre on Yoga and Naturopathy, people of Assam as well as adjoining region will tremendously benefit from its many benefits.”
The hospital will provide inpatient, outpatient, and day care services. The services offered by the institute are naturopathy diet and nutrition, yoga therapy, massage & manipulative therapies, acupressure, acupuncture, chromotherapy, magneto therapy, physiotherapy and hydrotherapy treatments. It will help patients to effectively manage Obesity, Metabolic syndrome, diabetes, CVD, stroke, Asthma, COPD, Migraine, IBS, IBD, Arthritis, Autoimmune diseases, cancer, neurodegenerative diseases.