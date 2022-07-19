First Solar Power Plant of Assam Inaugurated in Udalguri

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma inaugurated the first and the largest solar power plant of the state at Lalpul in Udalguri district on Tuesday.
The power plant is set up under the Assam Solar Energy Policy, 2017 in ‘Build, Own, Operate’ model by Azure Power, a leading sustainable energy solutions provider and renewable power producer in India.
The 90 MW solar power project was inaugurated by the chief minister at a special ceremony jointly hosted by Azure Power and Assam Power Distribution Company Limited (APDCL).
Taking to twitter, CM Sarma said, “I compliment @apdclsocial and @AzurePowerSolar for successfully setting up the 25-MW solar plant project. In our journey towards inclusive growth & development, we are ensuring environment preservation by initiating necessary measures.”
Harsh Shah, the CEO of Azure Power said that the power generated by the plant will be supplied to the APDCL under a long term 25-year PPA.
The project spreads across four districts of Assam namely, Udalguri, Boko, Nagaon, and Cachar.
Shah said, “The commissioning of our 90 MW solar power plant, the largest in Assam, is an indication of our strong project development and execution skills. The project also demonstrates the state’s commitment towards sustainable development by promoting clean, accessible, affordable, and equitable solar energy availability. In addition to meeting the state’s sustainability targets, our project will help in creating a self-sustaining ecosystem by providing jobs, skill development, and revenue opportunities for local population.”
Rakesh Kumar, MD of the APDCL said, “Our sincere gratitude to the honorable chief minister of Assam, APDCL, and all local stakeholders for their cooperation and support. Participation of Azure Power in Assam’s journey towards clean and green energy is appreciable. APDCL is committed for supplying uninterrupted, reliable, affordable, safe, and quality power to all its valued customers. Such endeavours will pave the way for making Assam one of the top states of the country.”