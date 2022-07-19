First Solar Power Plant of Assam Inaugurated in Udalguri

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma inaugurated the first and the largest solar power plant of the state at Lalpul in Udalguri district on Tuesday.

The power plant is set up under the Assam Solar Energy Policy, 2017 in ‘Build, Own, Operate’ model by Azure Power, a leading sustainable energy solutions provider and renewable power producer in India.

The 90 MW solar power project was inaugurated by the chief minister at a special ceremony jointly hosted by Azure Power and Assam Power Distribution Company Limited (APDCL).

Taking to twitter, CM Sarma said, “I compliment @apdclsocial and @AzurePowerSolar for successfully setting up the 25-MW solar plant project. In our journey towards inclusive growth & development, we are ensuring environment preservation by initiating necessary measures.”