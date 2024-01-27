Poacher Arrested, Rhino Horn Recovered in Assam's Golaghat

A poacher was arrested and a rhino horn was recovered from his possession in Assam's Golaghat district, reports said.
Earlier on January 22, the poacher had killed a female rhino at the Kaziranga National Park and cut off her horn. The carcass of the rhino was reportedly recovered from the area surrounding the Maklung forest camp of the Agoratoli Forest Range at the national park.
Right after the incident, a search operation was launched by the police and officers of the forest department to nab the poacher.
According to reports, while launching the search operations, the poacher identified as Joggu Pegu was nabbed from Mohuramukh in Bokakhat locality of Golaghat. He had killed the rhino and buried the horn in the backyard of his house.
Meanwhile, Pegu is currently under the custody of the Bokakhat Polic enad an interrogation is underway, sources said.