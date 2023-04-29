Fish Prices in Assam Shoot Up | Check Rates Here

Notably, the price of local fish has increased by Rs 100 to Rs 200.

According to sources, 1 kg of Magur (Asian cat fish) which used to cost around Rs 1200, now costs Rs 1600 and the price of Bhokua fish (South Asian carp) has increased from Rs 300 to Rs 400. Meanwhile, the price of the largest Bhokua fish has increased from Rs 500 to Rs 500. Moreover, the cost of Aari fish (Giant river catfish) went up from Rs 600 to Rs 850.