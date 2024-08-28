Fish Supply to Upper Assam Will Not Be Stopped: Keshab Mahanta

Assam Fisheries Minister Keshab Mahanta has assured that the supply of fish to upper Assam will not be stopped and that measures have been initiated for this.
Mahanta's remarks come amid the decision by fish traders in Assam's Nagaon district to suspend the supply of fish to upper Assam indefinitely.
Responding to queries by media persons on Wednesday, Keshab Mahanta said, "I would like to assure all upper Assam residents that the fish supply to your region will not be stopped. We have taken measures to ensure this. Any individual trying to halt the supply of fish will be dealt with strictly."
Mahanta however stated that whether the people accept it is completely upon them.
The decision to stop fish supply to upper Assam comes amid the widespread protests and ultimatum issued to Miya Muslims asking them to leave the region immediately.
The suppliers have asserted that if necessary, they will either supply fish to Guwahati or let it go to waste. Still, they will not send it to Upper Assam under any circumstances.