Nagaon Fish Traders Indefinitely Halt Supply to Upper Assam

Speaking on the issue, the members on the association said, “We condemn the heinous incident that occurred in Dhing. But in connection to this, the atrocities meted out to the minority Muslim community in upper Assam, we have taken a major decision today. We have decided that the supply of the fish from Nagaon district to upper Assam will be stopped indefinitely. People of that particular region get to consume fish in low prices because we, the religious minority community supply them from here. Therefore, we have decided to stop its supply especially to Sivasagar and Tinsukia districts.”

“If needed, the fishes will go waste or we will supply it to Guwahati. The fish that the people purchase at Rs 100, from now on they have to buy at Rs 500. Let the “gundas” of upper Assam understand the value of fish. Let them be aware that we also have the power and resources,” they added.