Nagaon Fish Traders Indefinitely Halt Supply to Upper Assam

In a major development, the fish traders in Assam's Nagaon have decided to suspend the supply of fish to upper Assam indefinitely.
This decision comes amid the widespread protests in upper Assam and the ultimatum issued to Miya Muslims asking them to leave the region immediately.
The suppliers have asserted that if necessary, they will either supply fish to Guwahati or let it go to waste, but they will not send it to Upper Assam under any circumstances.
Speaking on the issue, the members on the association said, “We condemn the heinous incident that occurred in Dhing. But in connection to this, the atrocities meted out to the minority Muslim community in upper Assam, we have taken a major decision today. We have decided that the supply of the fish from Nagaon district to upper Assam will be stopped indefinitely. People of that particular region get to consume fish in low prices because we, the religious minority community supply them from here. Therefore, we have decided to stop its supply especially to Sivasagar and Tinsukia districts.”
“If needed, the fishes will go waste or we will supply it to Guwahati. The fish that the people purchase at Rs 100, from now on they have to buy at Rs 500. Let the “gundas” of upper Assam understand the value of fish. Let them be aware that we also have the power and resources,” they added.
The association also sent out strict warning to traders trying to export fish to upper Assam, stating that strict action will be taken against any individual who violates the established rules.