“Fit@50+ Summits and Steering Wheels” Unwinds at Kaziranga After 18-Day Himalayan Trek

Inspired by the Fit India Movement, spearheaded and launched by PM Modi in 2019, Ms Pal conceived the notion of promoting wellness among women aged 50 and beyond. The expedition set in Arunachal Pradesh resonates with all the aforementioned ideas being carried out by iconic ambassadors of the Fit@50 team. In a triumphant culmination of their expedition, the team has accomplished its inaugural major ascent, reaching a formidable altitude of 10,300 feet. Along their journey, they had the privilege of visiting Dirang Monastery, where they received blessings from the esteemed Head Lama Rinpoche. They also visited the Jaswant Garh Memorial and Sela Pass en route to Tawang, where they were greeted by the season's inaugural snowfall.