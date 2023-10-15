Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve Reopens for 2023-24 Season

The Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve (KNPTR), famed for its one-horned rhinoceros, was formally opened for tourists for the season 2023-24 in the presence of state forest minister Chandra Mohan Patowary on Sunday.
In addition to the ceremonial opening of the tourist season at the Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve, opening ceremonies were held for the river tourism at the Bhomoraguri beat office, the Kaziranga cycling from the Kohora Convention centre, the Jeep safari, and the women-led environmental tourism at Mihimukh.
Earlier, in the month of May 2023, the divisional forest officer, Eastern Assam Wildlife Division had issued orders for the closure of Elephant Safari and search Jeep Safari at the Kaziranga National Park in Assam for tourist season 2022-23.
As per the Assam forest department, Elephant Safari at the national park will be closed from May 1, 2023 and Jeep Safari will be closed from May 16, 2023.
An order issued by the Divisional Forest Officer of the Eastern Assam Wildlife Division read, “It is notified for general information and best interest of all concerned that Elephant Safari and search Jeep Safari for visitor in Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve will remain closed for tourist season, 2022-23 as detailed below:
1. Elephant Safari will remain closed from 1st May 2023
2. Jeep Safari will remain closed from 16th May, 2023”