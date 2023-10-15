Assam

Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve Reopens for 2023-24 Season

In addition to the ceremonial opening of the tourist season at the Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve, opening ceremonies were held for the river tourism at the Bhomoraguri beat office, the Kaziranga cycling from the Kohora Convention Centre, the Jeep safari, and the women-led environmental tourism at Mihimukh.