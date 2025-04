A recent survey by Fitch Group’s ‘India Ratings and Research’ indicates that Assam is among the top three states driving economic recovery in India. The findings suggest that the state has maintained a steady growth trajectory over the past five years.

According to the report, Assam has recorded an average Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) growth rate of 7% at constant prices since the COVID-19 pandemic. If this trend continues, experts speculate that Assam could further strengthen its economic position in the coming years.

Key Observations:

Assam has witnessed consistent growth for five consecutive years , with its GSDP nearly doubling during this period. The state has also attracted ₹200 crore in Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) along with notable domestic investments.

Analysts suggest that if Assam maintains this momentum, its GSDP could surpass ₹10 lakh crore within the next five years, potentially placing it among India’s top five states in terms of economic output.

While the report highlights Assam’s economic progress, future growth will depend on sustained investment inflows, policy stability, and market conditions.

