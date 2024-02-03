Five Accused Granted Bail in Animesh Bhuyan Lynching Case

The Gauhati High Court on Saturday granted bail to the five accused in the Animesh Bhuyan (ex-AASU leader) lynching case.
According to reports, the five accused that were granted bail were identified as Mohan Das, Bitupan Das, Ratul Das, Akoni alias Sanju Das and Bikram.
It may be mentioned that earlier on January 17, 2022, the Jorhat Police had submitted a 339 page chargesheet in the lynching case where 14 persons have been accused including the prime accused Neeraj Das alias Kola lora who had died in an accident while in police custody.
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma informed about the development through his ‘X’ handle. "As promised @jorhatpolice has charge-sheeted 14 accused persons (one has since died & one is Child in conflict with law) in the infamous Animesh Bhuyan assault and murder in 50 days. Police has been directed to have expeditious trial," he wrote on his tweet.
In the month of January 2022, Chief Minister of Assam Himanta Biswa Sarma visited the residence of Animesh Bhuyan in Golaghat’s Dergaon.
CM Sarma also handed them a cheque of 5lakh as a token to the family. Informing about the visit on 'X' handle, he wrote, “Met parents of ex-AASU leader of Jorhat, Animesh Bhuyan, whose unfortunate death had pained all of us. Offered my deep condolences & handed them a cheque of ₹5 lakh as a token. Police have framed charges against the accused & steps will be taken for fast-track trial of the case.”
On November 29, 2021, a mob of over 50 people attacked three youths at Jorhat in which AASU leader Animesh Bhuyan was brutally killed.