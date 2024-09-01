BSF and Meghalaya Police Apprehend Bangladeshi Smuggler in East Khasi Hills
A joint operation by the Border Security Force (BSF) Meghalaya and Meghalaya Police resulted in the successful apprehension of a Bangladeshi smuggler near the international border in the East Khasi Hills district.
The individual, identified as Mohd Mijan Mia, a 49-year-old resident of Sunamganj district in Bangladesh, was captured in a jungle area close to the border.
The operation was initiated based on specific intelligence gathered by the troops of 193 Bn BSF Meghalaya, who, in collaboration with local police, executed the raid.
During preliminary interrogation, Mijan Mia admitted to his role as a tout, facilitating the illegal entry of Bangladeshi nationals into India and engaging in smuggling activities. The accused has been transferred to PS Dangar for further investigation and legal proceedings.