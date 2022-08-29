Five Held For Poaching Royal Bengal Tiger In Kaziranga

As many as five suspected poachers were arrested on charges of killing a Royal Bengal tiger inside the Kohora Range in Kaziranga National Park.

According the reports, the suspected poachers were nabbed by forest officials based on specific inputs from the No 1 Shildubi area of the range.

They were identified as Shyamol Suklabaidya, Hira Munda, Jairam Chawra, Sanjay Chawra, and Rajesh Gowala.

It may be mentioned that the arrested persons were arrested earlier in February this year as well in connection with the poaching of a tigress.

The tigress was found dead in Sildubi which is located in a prime tourist zone of the park.

It has been reported that the tigress due to poisoning. A cow carcass was also found near the carcass of the tigress, which authorities was poisoned.

An investigation has been launched into the matter.