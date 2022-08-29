Top Stories

Assam: 7-Year-Old Killed In Hit-and-Run Accident

Representative image
A 7-year-old minor boy was killed in a hit-and-run accident that took place near Karipana Tiniali area in Lanka under Hojai district on Monday.

As per reports, the victim boy was killed after being rammed by a speeding dumper truck while he was returning home after offering the Fajr Namaz at a nearby mosque.

The deceased boy has been identified as Afaz Alom.

Following the incident, the dumper truck bearing registration number ‘AS-02CC-9663’ was seized by police, however, the driver managed to escape before he could be caught.

Meanwhile, a case of hit-and-run case has been registered against the driver.

A manhunt to nab the accused has been launched, police said.

