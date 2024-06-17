Flood Crisis Escalates in Assam: Affected Population Soars to 1,05,786 in 24 Hours

Following persistent rainfall caused by a cyclonic circulation over northeast Assam and neighboring areas, the flood-affected population has surged sharply from 5,985 to 1,05,786 in the past 24 hours, according to an official bulletin from the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA).
The flood has impacted a total of 309 villages across 21 revenue circles in 14 districts: Tamulpur, Bongaigaon, Karimganj, Lakhimpur, Udalguri, Darrang, Dhemaji, Nagaon, Hojai, Chirang, Barpeta, Baksa, Nalbari, and Goalpara.
Karimganj remains the most severely affected district, with 95,315 people affected by floodwaters, followed by Nagaon with 4,982, Dhemaji with 3,621, and Barpeta with 1,109 inhabitants.
The Kopili (Kampur) river is currently flowing above the danger level, and approximately 1005.7 hectares of crop land have been destroyed.
A total of 3,168 individuals are taking refuge in 14 relief camps and centers. The flood has affected 62,173 animals, including livestock and poultry, with 21 large animals reported washed away in Dhemaji district.
Rescue operations have been launched, with 72 people and 5 animals evacuated by boats operated by local residents, civil defense personnel, trained volunteers, and local authorities, primarily in Karimganj district.
Additionally, 10 incidents of infrastructure damage to roads have been reported in Bongaigaon, Chirang, Dhemaji, Goalpara, Hojai, Nagaon, and Tamulpur districts.
The bulletin also notes specific instances of infrastructure damage, such as breaches in the CM Dutta Guide Bund at Bahjani village in Mangaldai Revenue Circle (Darrang district) and breaches in embankments across several locations in Nalbari district.
Urban flooding incidents have been reported in Cachar and Kamrup Metro districts, affecting nine villages in Kamrup Metro and one in Silchar (Cachar district).
In Silchar town, urban flooding affected various areas, including Ward No. 9, 14, 15, 16, 17, 23, Link Road, Sonai Road, National Highway, Vivekananda Road, Saratpally, and Bilpar, impacting an approximate total of 3000 residents.
Similarly, in Dispur (Kamrup Metro), waterlogging occurred in multiple areas due to rainfall on June 17, 2024, affecting locations such as Sijubari, Hatigaon, Wireless, Greenland Path, Saneki Path, Rukminigaon, Kahilipara near SBI, Satgaon, Anil Nagar, Nabin Nagar, Tarun Nagar, Bye Lane No. 09 Rupkonwar Path, Byelane No. 03 Swahid Dilip Huzuri Path, and Goramara Chariali.