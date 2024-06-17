Explained: BRO Spearheads Massive Effort to Restore Connectivity in Flood-Affected North Sikkim
The Border Roads Organization (BRO) has demonstrated unwavering commitment amidst challenging conditions, undertaking extensive efforts to restore connectivity to North Sikkim. Following incessant rains since June 11, which triggered multiple landslides across key roads in the Mangan district, BRO swiftly mobilized heavy machinery and laborers.
The torrential rains caused severe damage, leading to landslides and breaches on critical routes including Dikchu-Sanklang-Toong, Mangan-Sanklang, Singtham-Rangrang, and Rangrang-Toong, severing vital links to the region. Approximately 1200-1500 tourists found themselves stranded in North Sikkim, exacerbated by the collapse of the newly constructed suspension bridge at Sanklang, a primary lifeline to North Sikkim and the Dzongu region.
In response, BRO has successfully cleared multiple landslides along the Sanklang-Toong road, allowing passage for light vehicles. Similarly, efforts have restored traffic on the Naga-Lanthakhola stretch of the Mangan-Chungthang road. However, persistent breaches at Lanthakhola and Rafangkhola remain challenging, prompting ongoing efforts with heavy equipment and makeshift solutions like a log bridge for foot traffic.
BRO's primary focus remains on evacuating stranded tourists from North Sikkim. The initial batch of 64 tourists including children has been safely evacuated from Chungthang to Mangan. Despite adverse weather conditions, personnel from Project Swastik have collaborated closely with state authorities to facilitate the timely rescue operations.
The tireless efforts of BRO underscore their dedication and efficiency in restoring critical infrastructure and ensuring the safety of affected residents and tourists in North Sikkim.