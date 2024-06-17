Explained: BRO Spearheads Massive Effort to Restore Connectivity in Flood-Affected North Sikkim

The torrential rains caused severe damage, leading to landslides and breaches on critical routes including Dikchu-Sanklang-Toong, Mangan-Sanklang, Singtham-Rangrang, and Rangrang-Toong, severing vital links to the region. Approximately 1200-1500 tourists found themselves stranded in North Sikkim, exacerbated by the collapse of the newly constructed suspension bridge at Sanklang, a primary lifeline to North Sikkim and the Dzongu region.