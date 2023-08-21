Flood Fear Grips Assam Once Again, Over 9k Affected in Dhemaji

The flood situation in Assam has worsened in parts of Dhemaji and Biswanath districts in the last 24 hours, affecting as many as 9,812 persons, according to an official bulletin issued on Monday.
According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), Dhemaji was the worst hit district, with 9,551 people affected by flood waters, followed by Biswanath, which had 261 persons affected.
Around 166.47 hectares of crop land remained affected since Sunday, as per the bulletin.
Embankment and infrastructure damage have been reported in the districts of Jorhat, Dhemaji, and Lakhimpur, while erosion has caused serious damage in sections of Tinsukia and Karimganj.
With the grace of god, no major rivers are flowing above the danger mark as of now.
Earlier on Saturday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted extremely heavy to very heavy rainfall activity in the region for the next few days.
It also issued yellow and orange advisories in some areas of Assam for the upcoming few days.
“From August 21 onward, the eastern end is most likely to move north of its usual position. Strong low-level winds from the Bay of Bengal to Northeast India are quite likely to bring moisture into the region. In the Assam region over the next 4-5 days, rainfall is very likely to occur at many locations to most locations with isolated heavy to very heavy rains,” IMD report reads.
Probable Impacts
✓ Visibility may become poor due to intense spell of rainfall leading to traffic congestion.
✓ Temporary Disruption of traffic due to water logging in roads/ uprooting of trees, leading to increased travel time.
✓ Uprooting of trees may cause damages to power sector.
✓ Possibility of damages to vulnerable structures due to heavy to very heavy rain.
✓ Partial Damages to Kutcha Houses and Huts due to uprooting of trees.
✓ Possibilities of Flash floods due to intense spell of rainfall.
✓ Water logging / flooding in many parts of low lying areas.
✓ Land slides/mud slide/land slip very likely.
✓ Heavy rainfall may damage the standing crops and vegetables in the maturity stage.
✓ Lightning may injure people and cattle at open place.
✓ Dispersion of soil from the field and hence seed displacement and poor germination of seeds.
Actions suggested
• Follow traffic advisories issued, if any.
• Avoid staying in vulnerable structure.
• Propping of the vegetable pandals recommended.
• Take shelter during thunderstorm/lightning activities.
• Provide mulch at the base of the crop to prevent soil and root damage.
• Avoid working in the fields during thunderstorm/lightning period and ensure proper mechanism to avoid runoff in case of rain.
• Be Updated.