Heavy Rainfall Likely to Lash Assam, IMD Issues Yellow, Orange Alert For Several Parts

The Assam region will experience rainfall over the next 4-5 days, with isolated areas experiencing extremely heavy to very heavy rains, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).
Yellow and orange advisories have also been issued in some areas of Assam for the upcoming few days by the principal agency in charge of meteorological monitoring, weather forecasting, and seismology.
According to a report shared by the Regional Meteorological Centre, the low-pressure area that was over south Jharkhand and the neighbouring states of north interior Odisha, north Chhattisgarh, and north Jharkhand is now over north Chhattisgarh and its surrounding areas, with the cyclonic circulation that goes with it extending up to 5.8 km above mean sea level and tilting southward with height. Within the following 24 hours, it is predicted to move across northeast Madhya Pradesh in a west-northwesterly direction.
It also mentioned that the Monsoon Trough currently stretches up to 1.5 km above mean sea level and moves southeast to northeast Bay of Bengal, passing through Ganganagar, Narnaul, Datia, Satna, the heart of the Low-Pressure Area over north Chhattisgarh & vicinity, Keonjhargarh, and Balasore.
“From August 21 onward, the eastern end is most likely to move north of its usual position. Strong low-level winds from the Bay of Bengal to Northeast India are quite likely to bring moisture into the region. In the Assam region over the next 4-5 days, rainfall is very likely to occur at many locations to most locations with isolated heavy to very heavy rains,” IMD report reads further.
Probable Impacts
✓ Visibility may become poor due to intense spell of rainfall leading to traffic congestion.
✓ Temporary Disruption of traffic due to water logging in roads/ uprooting of trees, leading to increased travel time.
✓ Uprooting of trees may cause damages to power sector.
✓ Possibility of damages to vulnerable structures due to heavy to very heavy rain.
✓ Partial Damages to Kutcha Houses and Huts due to uprooting of trees.
✓ Possibilities of Flash floods due to intense spell of rainfall.
✓ Water logging / flooding in many parts of low lying areas.
✓ Land slides/mud slide/land slip very likely.
✓ Heavy rainfall may damage the standing crops and vegetables in the maturity stage.
✓ Lightning may injure people and cattle at open place.
✓ Dispersion of soil from the field and hence seed displacement and poor germination of seeds.
Actions suggested
• Follow traffic advisories issued, if any.
• Avoid staying in vulnerable structure.
• Propping of the vegetable pandals recommended.
• Take shelter during thunderstorm/lightning activities.
• Provide mulch at the base of the crop to prevent soil and root damage.
• Avoid working in the fields during thunderstorm/lightning period and ensure proper mechanism to avoid runoff in case of rain.
• Be Updated.