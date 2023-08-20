Heavy Rainfall Likely to Lash Assam, IMD Issues Yellow, Orange Alert For Several Parts

Probable Impacts

✓ Visibility may become poor due to intense spell of rainfall leading to traffic congestion.

✓ Temporary Disruption of traffic due to water logging in roads/ uprooting of trees, leading to increased travel time.

✓ Uprooting of trees may cause damages to power sector.

✓ Possibility of damages to vulnerable structures due to heavy to very heavy rain.

✓ Partial Damages to Kutcha Houses and Huts due to uprooting of trees.

✓ Possibilities of Flash floods due to intense spell of rainfall.

✓ Water logging / flooding in many parts of low lying areas.

✓ Land slides/mud slide/land slip very likely.

✓ Heavy rainfall may damage the standing crops and vegetables in the maturity stage.

✓ Lightning may injure people and cattle at open place.

✓ Dispersion of soil from the field and hence seed displacement and poor germination of seeds.