Assam Flood Update: Cropland Under Water in Dergaon; Farmers Plead for Help

A large number of flood-affected people across Assam continue to reel under the devastating impact of rising waters. In Golaghat district's Dergaon, the catastrophic floods have submerged thousands of bighas of agricultural land. In an instant, the dreams of hundreds of farmers have been washed away.

Advertisment

Farmers, who had tilled their lands with great hopes for the year, now find their crops destroyed and under water. In Na-pamua village, desperate farmers have been seen harvesting their half-ripened paddy while standing knee-deep in water, trying to salvage whatever they can.

Ironically, these struggling farmers belong to the home district of the state’s Agriculture Minister. With despair in their eyes and ruined fields before them, they are now appealing to the minister and the agriculture department for immediate assistance. “Our only hope lies in the field—and now, in your help,” said one farmer.

ALSO READ: Brahmaputra Erosion Devours Majuli & Chabua, Threatens Livelihoods