Flood Fury in Assam Reduces To Great Extent: ASDMA

The flood situation in Assam has improved to a great extent with no further losses of lives since last Wednesday, an official bulletin stated.
As per Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), as many as 2,415 people remained affected in Bajali, Dhemaji and Kamrup districts in the last 24 hours.
Around 23,872 animals (Small, Big and Poultry) remain affected in three districts in the last 24 hours, the ASDMA stated.
Extensive damages to roads (both state and national highways) due to flooding were reported across 91 locations in Bajali, Barpeta, Dhubri and Nalbari districts.
While, fresh erosion caused by the Brahmaputra River was witnessed in Biswanath, Dhubri and Sonitpur districts, the ASDMA report highlighted.
At present, 122 villages in eight revenue circles are under water and 1080.23 hectares of crop areas have been damaged across five districts namely Bajali, Dhemaji, Golaghat, Jorhat, Kamrup.