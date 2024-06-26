Flood Preparation Awareness Meeting Emphasizes Community Engagement in Karbi Anglong

A flood preparation awareness meeting was successfully held on June 26, 2024, at Rongmongwe, Karbi Anglong, jointly organized by the Forest Department, Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council, and Kaziranga National Park Authority and Tiger Reserve.
The meeting addressed critical issues related to flood management and human-wildlife interaction, stressing the importance of continuous communication between local communities, forest departments, and institutions during floods.
Dr. Sonali Ghosh, IFS & CCF and Field Director of Kaziranga National Park Tiger Reserve, highlighted the necessity for proactive engagement to mitigate negative impacts during floods and interactions between humans and wildlife. Other notable speakers included Arun Vignesh, IFS, DFO Eastern Assam Wildlife Division, Prahlad Kro, ACF Northern Range, Dolamara, Pranab Terang, ACF Eastern Range, Bokajan, Amarjyoti Hazarkia, OC, Rongmogwe PS, and Sushanta Borthakur from WWF-India.
The meeting, attended by 86 participants including Village Defence Party (VDP) members from ten fringe villages, discussed appropriate behavior during floods and strategies for fostering a positive people-park interface.