Flood Preparation Awareness Meeting Emphasizes Community Engagement in Karbi Anglong

Dr. Sonali Ghosh, IFS & CCF and Field Director of Kaziranga National Park Tiger Reserve, highlighted the necessity for proactive engagement to mitigate negative impacts during floods and interactions between humans and wildlife. Other notable speakers included Arun Vignesh, IFS, DFO Eastern Assam Wildlife Division, Prahlad Kro, ACF Northern Range, Dolamara, Pranab Terang, ACF Eastern Range, Bokajan, Amarjyoti Hazarkia, OC, Rongmogwe PS, and Sushanta Borthakur from WWF-India.