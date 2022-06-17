Houses Destroyed, Walls Washed Away As Landslides Wreak Havoc In Guwahati
Landslides were reported in several parts of Guwahati on Friday after incessant rains in the past week caused artificial landslides in the city and disrupted normal life.
Landslides continued to occur in North Guwahati with reports stating that a portion of the guard wall of the Ashwaklanta Temple fell after continuous rains.
Reports added that several cracks appeared on the walls, while an uprooted tree fell on nearby residences causing damage.
In addition, landslides were also reported from the Chandrapur area with the residences of as many as three families damaged in debris sliding down from the hills.
The incident took place at Aranyanagar in Chandrapur. The people whose residences were damaged have been identified as Hiren Gogoi, Anjali Sarkar and Biju Phukan Das.
Meanwhile, the Chandrapur revenue circle officer was present at the scene to take stock of the damages, alongside officials from the disaster management department.
Moreover, as many as four houses are in danger of being demolished by a massive rock which was exposed as a result of the landslide at Hastinapur in Jorabat.
According to reports, the rock may roll over at any moment, which will cause massive damages.
It may be noted that a person called Ratul Neog has been alleged to have cut through the hills to build his house due to which the mud is sliding down now.