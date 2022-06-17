Houses Destroyed, Walls Washed Away As Landslides Wreak Havoc In Guwahati

Landslides were reported in several parts of Guwahati on Friday after incessant rains in the past week caused artificial landslides in the city and disrupted normal life.

Landslides continued to occur in North Guwahati with reports stating that a portion of the guard wall of the Ashwaklanta Temple fell after continuous rains.

Reports added that several cracks appeared on the walls, while an uprooted tree fell on nearby residences causing damage.

In addition, landslides were also reported from the Chandrapur area with the residences of as many as three families damaged in debris sliding down from the hills.

The incident took place at Aranyanagar in Chandrapur. The people whose residences were damaged have been identified as Hiren Gogoi, Anjali Sarkar and Biju Phukan Das.