Flood Situation in Assam Worsens: Affected Population Doubles in 24 Hours

The flood situation in Assam has deteriorated significantly over the past 24 hours, with the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) reporting a dramatic increase in the number of affected individuals. The total population impacted by the floods has surged from 6,148 to 12,310.
The flood has severely affected five districts: Dhemaji, Charaideo, Dibrugarh, Golaghat, and Sivasagar. Golaghat is the hardest hit, with 5,175 people currently submerged in floodwaters. Dibrugarh follows with 3,826 affected individuals, Dhemaji with 2,591, Charaideo with 612, and Sivasagar with 106.
Several rivers, including the Dhansiri (S) at Numaligarh and the Kushiyara in Karimganj, are reported to be flowing above the danger level, exacerbating the flood crisis. Additionally, approximately 2,260.6 hectares of crop area have been damaged in the last 24 hours.
In response to the crisis, around 512 individuals are sheltering in relief camps located in Golaghat, Dhemaji, and Dibrugarh districts. An additional 426 non-camp inmates are seeking refuge at a Relief Distribution Center in Golaghat. The floods have also impacted around 1,050 animals, predominantly in Golaghat district.
Authorities continue to monitor the situation closely and are working to provide necessary relief and support to the affected populations.