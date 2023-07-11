Flood Situation Of Assam Remain Grim; Over 40K People Still Affected

Flood situation continues to remain grim in Assam and the worst affected areas are Biswanath, Dhemaji, and Lakhimpur, an official bulletin stated on Tuesday.
As per the current report, no human life has been lost today. Thus, the total number of human lives lost till today remains 7.
However, the flood situation in the Lakhimpur district of Assam has deteriorated after several new areas were inundated by floodwater.
The flood water has submerged 67 villages under 4 revenue circles of the district. Around 545.50 hectares of crop area are still under water.
According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), the total number of affected people witnessed a marginal decrease, while the number of flood-hit districts has risen from 3 to 4 in the last 24 hours.
The total number of affected people in the last 24 hours is 48,747.
The Disang (Nanglamuraghat), and Brahmaputra (Tezpur; Neamatighat) are flowing above the danger level, the ASDMA report said.
In Lakhimpur district 29,757 people have been affected, followed by Biswanath with 15,461 and Dhemaji with 2,715.
The district administration has set up seven relief distribution centers in the flood-hit areas.
More than 50,000 domestic animals and poultry have also been affected by the deluge.