Floodgates Opened, Villages Submerged... How Remal Wreaked Havoc On Assam

Assam is still reeling from the effects after being battered by Cyclone Remal caused rainfall accompanied by strong winds. While a sudden rise in the water level of the Brahmaputra River has prompted authorities to halt ferry operations temporarily, artificial floods have disrupted normal life accompanied by prolonged power cuts.
The North Eastern Electric Power Corporation Limited (NEEPCO) has opened a 1,500 mm floodgate of the power project on Ranganadi River in Assam's Lakhimpur due to a rise in the reserve water. NEEPCO informed the district administration about opening the gates prompting them to issue an alert for the people residing close to the banks.
In Assam's Biswanath district, the administration issued orders prohibiting all ferry services from plying amid adverse weather conditions and rising water levels. Additionally, the district administration also placed a temporary prohibition on fishing and recreational activities at all rivers and water bodies.
Meanwhile, incessant rains forced the opening of as many as seven gates of the Khandong dam with the water levels of the Kopili River rising beyond danger levels overnight. Along with that, the district administration alerted the people residing close to the river bank to shift bases amid a possibility of flooding.
The under-construction Lower Kopili Hydroelectricity Project of the Assam Power Generation Corporation Limited (APGCL) in Dima Hasao's Umrangso was warned of a probable collapse as water flowed from atop the 120 megawatt power project dam.
Elsewhere in the Karimganj district of Assam, the embankment along the Longai River was damaged as a result of which flood water submerged Sengjuripar village in the Baraigram area. Several other nearby villages including Duttapara, Kakurirpar, Andharigaon, and Isamotigaon were also affected due to the embankment getting damaged.
The locals have alleged negligence on part of the department involved over the embankment getting washed away. The Longai River is flowing over danger levels as of now.
Distressing visuals emerged over the day highlighting the plight of the people of Assam as Remal wreaked havoc on the state.