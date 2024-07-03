Floods Ravage Kaziranga National Park, Leave Camps Submerged and Animals Dead

The flood situation in Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve remains dire, with 173 out of 233 camps inundated and nine camps vacated as of Wednesday. The park, a UNESCO World Heritage site, continues to struggle under the severe conditions.
Affected Areas:
Eastern Assam Wildlife Division:
Agratoli: 24 camps
Kaziranga: 51 camps
Bagori: 37 camps
Burhapahar: 13 camps
Bokakhat: 7 camps
Biswanath Wildlife Division: 22 camps
Nagaon Wildlife Division: 19 camps
Animal Casualties and Rescues:
Total Deaths: 11 animals
Rescued Animals: 65
Park authorities reported that 10 hog deers succumbed to natural causes, such as drowning and exhaustion. From July 1 to 3, 2024, the park authorities rescued:
42 hog deers
1 Indian Hare
2 infant Otters
2 Sambars
1 Jungle cat
1 Scops owl
Among the rescued, six hog deers and one infant Otter died during treatment. Additionally, one hog deer drowned in the Bagori range, and three more died in the Burhapahar range, bringing the total animal death toll to 11.
Ongoing Treatment and Releases:
Treated and Released:
14 hog deers
1 Indian Hare
2 Sambars
Currently Undergoing Treatment:
22 hog deers
1 infant Otter
1 Jungle cat
2 Scops owls
Meanwhile, Park authorities continue to work tirelessly to rescue and treat animals affected by the floods, striving to mitigate the disaster's impact on the park's wildlife.
Earlier, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma conducted inspections of flood-affected areas in the state, including Kaziranga National Park, to assess flood preparedness.
On Tuesday, CM Sarma shared updates on X, stating in Hindi, " We are actively engaged in relief and rescue operations. Arrangements have been made for shelter, health checkup and adequate food etc. Honorable Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji has also assured me that if any need arises, the central government will provide immediate help".
Speaking to reporters, the Chief Minister emphasized ongoing efforts in relief operations and plans for long-term rehabilitation, including medical camps and infrastructure repairs.
He also oversaw the flood preparedness efforts at Kaziranga National Park.
"Just concluded a late evening assessment of flood preparedness at Kaziranga National Park. I have instructed the deployment of additional NDRF battalions to augment ongoing relief ops and asked for additional mobile veterinary clinics to assist stray wild animals," Sarma said in a separate post.