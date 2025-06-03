Floodwaters Submerge NH-6, Disrupting Silchar–Sribhumi Connectivity

The ongoing flood situation in Assam's Cachar district has taken a severe turn as rising waters from the Barak River and its tributaries continue to inundate new areas. Among the worst affected is National Highway 6, which connects Silchar with Sribhumi and is now under floodwaters.

According to reports, the swollen Barak River has submerged a major stretch of the highway, particularly in the Salchapra area. The rising waters have overflowed onto the roadway, rendering vehicular movement highly unsafe and forcing a near-total suspension of transportation along this vital route.

Despite the hazardous conditions, several vehicles are seen attempting to navigate through the submerged sections, posing serious risks to commuters. The flooding of this crucial highway has effectively disrupted connectivity between Silchar and the Sribhumi region, isolating parts of the district and hampering emergency response efforts.

