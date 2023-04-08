Flutist Dipak Sarma Admitted to Hospital in Delhi for Liver Transplant

Eminent flute player of Assam, Dipak Sarma has been reportedly admitted to the Max Hospital in New Delhi for a liver resection.

The flutist was admitted to the hospital on Saturday after all his examinations were successfully completed, sources said.

Meanwhile, as per reports, Dipak Sarma’s wife will donate her organs to give a new life to the flutist.

Sarma expressed his sadness as he would not be able to perform before the people of Assam this Bihu season. However, he promised that he would recover soon and meet everyone next Bihu.

It may be mentioned that in January, this year, the eminent flute player felt critically unwell and was admitted to the Dispur Hospital in Guwahati. As per the doctors of the hospital, Sarma was undergoing treatment for multi-organ failure.

Sarma had appealed state chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for financial help regarding his treatment.

Speaking about his illness, Sarma said, “I had tested positive for Covid-19 earlier. I also suffered from dengue and while I was undergoing treatment for it, the doctors said I was suffering from many internal problems. The doctors have also found a spot on my liver.”

Assam minister Pijush Hazarika visited the Dispur Hospital to take stock of Dipak Sarma’s health condition. The minister also provided Sarma with a cheque of Rs. 1 lakh from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund.