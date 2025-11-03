Flutist Dipak Sarma’s Mortal Remains to Arrive in Guwahati on Tuesday Morning

The mortal remains of eminent flutist Dipak Sarma, who passed away in Chennai early Monday morning, will be flown to Guwahati in a special chartered flight on Tuesday.

According to family sources, the flight carrying his body will depart from Chennai around 5 AM and arrive at the Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport in Guwahati.

From there, his mortal remains will be taken directly to his residence at Ambikagiri Nagar in Guwahati.

After the completion of last rites at his home, the body will be taken to Seuj Sangha from 10 AM to 2 PM for public homage. Fans, cultural organisations, and well-wishers will be able to pay their final respects there.

Following the public homage, the mortal remains will be taken to the Navagraha crematorium ground for the final rites.

Dipak Sarma passed away at 6:15 AM in a Chennai hospital where he had been under treatment for several weeks. The 57-year-old musician was suffering from a rare liver ailment.

He was earlier admitted to a hospital in Guwahati before being shifted to Chennai for advanced treatment.

