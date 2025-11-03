Assam CM Mourns Demise of Eminent Flutist Dipak Sarma

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday expressed deep sorrow over the passing of eminent flutist Dipak Sarma, who breathed his last in Chennai early this morning at around 6:15 AM.

Dipak Sarma, celebrated for his soulful mastery of the flute, had been critically ill for the past several weeks. He was initially admitted to a hospital in Guwahati last month before being shifted to Chennai for advanced treatment.

Taking to X, the Chief Minister wrote, “Deeply anguished to learn about the untimely demise of eminent flutist Dipak Sarma, who has contributed immensely towards Assamese music and popularised flute as a musical instrument. My sincere condolences to the bereaved family members and well-wishers. Om Shanti.”

Born in Panigaon village of Nalbari district, Dipak Sarma was one of Assam’s most revered musicians whose flute compositions became synonymous with Assamese melody and emotion. Despite his artistic brilliance and contribution to the state’s cultural heritage, the veteran musician reportedly faced severe financial hardship during his final years.

In October 2025, CM Sarma had announced financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh to support the ailing artist during his treatment.

