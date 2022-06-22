Focus More On Relief For Flood Affected: Bhupen Borah To Assam CM

Bhupen Kumar Borah, the president of Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) on Wednesday called for Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma to look into the flood relief operations instead of indulging in political merrymaking.

Borah’s comments come as rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde arrived in Guwahati earlier today along with 33 MLAs of his party and seven independent MLAs. They were received by BJP MLA Sushanta Borgohain and MP Pallab Lochan Das.

Taking to Twitter, the Assam Congress president advised CM Sarma to concentrate on his own job of providing relief and rehabilitation to the people of the state affected by floods.