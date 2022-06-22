Focus More On Relief For Flood Affected: Bhupen Borah To Assam CM

Bhupen Kumar Borah, the president of Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) on Wednesday called for Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma to look into the flood relief operations instead of indulging in political merrymaking.
Borah’s comments come as rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde arrived in Guwahati earlier today along with 33 MLAs of his party and seven independent MLAs. They were received by BJP MLA Sushanta Borgohain and MP Pallab Lochan Das.
Taking to Twitter, the Assam Congress president advised CM Sarma to concentrate on his own job of providing relief and rehabilitation to the people of the state affected by floods.
He wrote, “CM Assam @himantabiswa should concentrate on his own job and provide adequate relief and rehabilitation and help the flood affected people of Assam. He can do his politicking in happier times not now when people are crying for @mygovassam help.”
It may be noted that Maharashtra cabinet minister Shinde arrived in Guwahati from Surat in Gujarat amid speculations of defection to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
Shinde was in Gujarat following the incident of cross-voting in the Maharashtra Legislative Council (MLC) elections.
Meanwhile, Assam and the entire northeast was lashed with heavy rains in the last month leading to floods and landslides in several states. One of the worst hit, Assam reported as many as 88 deaths due to extremities.