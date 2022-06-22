Guwahati: Eknath Shinde In Radisson Blu Amid Speculations Of Defection

Rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde, who arrived in Guwahati earlier on Wednesday, has settled in at luxury hotel Radisson Blu in the city amid tight security arrangements.

Shinde arrived in Guwahati from Surat in Gujarat along with 33 Shiv Sena and seven independent MLAs. Having arrived at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ruled state of Assam, Shinde was received by the party’s Sushanta Borgohain and Pallab Lochan Das.

The sudden development comes amid speculations of the Maharashtra cabinet minister joining the BJP in a bid to topple the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in Maharashtra.

Having landed at the Guwahati airport, Shinde said, “A total of 40 MLAs are present here. We will carry Balasaheb Thackeray's Hindutva.”

Reacting to the crisis in MVA, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar said that it was “an internal matter of the Sena”.