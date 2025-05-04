"Focus on Terrorists, Not Political Bickering Over Foreign Visits": Gaurav Gogoi

In a statement that has intensified the political discourse over the recent Pahalgam terror attack, Deputy Leader of the Indian National Congress in the Lok Sabha and Member of Parliament (MP) Gaurav Gogoi on Sunday has called on the Government of India to give a "befitting reply" to Pakistan for the assault on Indian citizens in Jammu and Kashmir. The attack, which targeted civilians, has sparked widespread concern and condemnation.

Gogoi pointed out that while the government seems preoccupied with targeting him over his visit to Pakistan, the real question should be how the terrorists managed to infiltrate Indian territory and launch the attack. He criticized the government for failing to pinpoint the route from which the terrorists entered India, despite the presence of army and police battalions in Jammu and Kashmir.

"Someone needs to guide them. Otherwise, it wouldn't be possible to enter a state like Jammu and Kashmir," Gogoi asserted. He also called for the identification and prosecution of individuals supporting Pakistan, demanding that the authorities produce evidence to support their claims.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister of Assam, Himanta Biswa Sarma, launched a sharp personal attack on the Congress MP, casting doubt on Gogoi’s actions. In a provocative statement, Sarma accused Gogoi of being a "suspicious figure" and suggested that he had undergone "training" in Pakistan during a reported 15-day visit. "There’s no doubt about it," Sarma said, further questioning Gogoi’s ties by pointing out that his wife had reportedly visited Pakistan 19 times.

In his remarks, Sarma emphasized that no Indian MP should be making their children foreign citizens and suggested that Gogoi believes he is "smarter" than others. "But this country has laws—he won’t escape them," Sarma added, indicating that the matter would be raised with Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge.

The sharp exchange of words between the two political leaders has further fueled the ongoing debate surrounding national security, foreign relations, and the role of opposition in the current political climate.

