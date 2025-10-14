"Focus on Truth": Anuradha Sharma Pujaree Demands Inclusive SIT Inquiry

Anuradha Sharma Pujaree has declined the proposed SIT meeting scheduled for today evening, citing her personal inability to participate.

She informed the authority via phone and WhatsApp and also briefed a couple of media about her decision.

She emphasized that only experts with legal and forensic medical knowledge could provide meaningful input in the SIT’s investigative process. Holding the meeting with select individuals, would not yield substantive guidance.

Pujaree suggested that, instead of convening a small meeting, the government should organize a broader, multi-stakeholder meeting including representatives of Assam’s major organizations and the family of Zubeen Garg.

She believes this would enhance the credibility and transparency of the investigation by informing all organistations about its progress and various aspects.

She urged the Assam government and SIT officials to prioritize swift and diligent investigative action over discussions, stressing that the ultimate goal should be to uncover the truth behind Zubeen Garg’s death and ensure that the guilty are punished appropriately.

